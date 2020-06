Amenities

Located in PRIME WOODSTOCK across from outlet mall & new restaurants! Large floorplan! 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own full baths plus the FULL FINISHED BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT can be used as gym, media room or GUEST BEDROOM!! This home is in great condition & MOVE IN READY! Energy efficient windows! 2 CAR GARAGE! Convenient to Downtown Woodstock, and close to HWY entrance/exit. Great school district. NO EVICTIONS HISTORY-NO BANKRUPCIES application will be accepted.