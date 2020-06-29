All apartments in Woodstock
528 Mullein Trace # 528
528 Mullein Trace # 528

528 Mullen Trace · No Longer Available
Location

528 Mullen Trace, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home located in popular Woodlands sub. perfect location between Roswell and Woodstock. Swim/Tennis neighborhood. Home has sep dining rm, formal living rm and family rm w/fireplace. 2 story family room is open to the kitchen area which is large and has maple cabinets, white & stainless appliances and breakfast area. Huge backyard is fenced and large patio for entertaining. Upstairs-3 good sized bdrms, true laundry rm, large master bath w/double vanity, sep tub/shower and huge closet! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

