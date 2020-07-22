420 Middle Valley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

2 story brick facade on cul de sac lot in very popular swim+tennis subdivision*newer hardboard siding, fenced in backyard*large master bedroom with master spa with separate tub + garden tub*walk to swim+tennis*great Cherokee County schools only minutes away*kitchen has granite counter tops, loads of cabinets + loads of counter top space*lots of restaurants and shopping in the Towne Lake Community area*you can walk to a huge movie center or shop at local stores*minutes to I575, downtown Woodstock, Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State University and Lake Allatoona*