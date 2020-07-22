All apartments in Woodstock
420 Middle Valley Lane
420 Middle Valley Lane

420 Middle Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Middle Valley Lane, Woodstock, GA 30189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 story brick facade on cul de sac lot in very popular swim+tennis subdivision*newer hardboard siding, fenced in backyard*large master bedroom with master spa with separate tub + garden tub*walk to swim+tennis*great Cherokee County schools only minutes away*kitchen has granite counter tops, loads of cabinets + loads of counter top space*lots of restaurants and shopping in the Towne Lake Community area*you can walk to a huge movie center or shop at local stores*minutes to I575, downtown Woodstock, Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State University and Lake Allatoona*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Middle Valley Lane have any available units?
420 Middle Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Middle Valley Lane have?
Some of 420 Middle Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Middle Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
420 Middle Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Middle Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 420 Middle Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 420 Middle Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 420 Middle Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 420 Middle Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Middle Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Middle Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 420 Middle Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 420 Middle Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 420 Middle Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Middle Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Middle Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
