Woodstock, GA
373 Hiawassee Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

373 Hiawassee Drive

373 Hiawassee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

373 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Move in Special. Great End Unit Ranch - This unit is vacant and on coded lock box. To view this home please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.

$200.00 off your second full month's rent!!!
New LVP flooring, New interior paint. This wonderful ranch home offers a light bright open floor plan, Large family/dining room combo with tons of windows. Kitchen with stained cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar and a view to the family room. Large master bedroom will accommodate over sized furnishing. Master bathroom with soaking tub. Roomy secondary bedrooms and full bath. Ready for move in. Private fenced level yard. 2 car garage. Front yard care is included. Swim/tennis neighborhood. Located just minutes from downtown Woodstock and 575

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgments or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Woodstock
Middle: Woodstock
High:Woodstock

No Inside smoking, no section 8, no pets.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Hiawassee Drive have any available units?
373 Hiawassee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 Hiawassee Drive have?
Some of 373 Hiawassee Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Hiawassee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
373 Hiawassee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Hiawassee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 Hiawassee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 373 Hiawassee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 373 Hiawassee Drive offers parking.
Does 373 Hiawassee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Hiawassee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Hiawassee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 373 Hiawassee Drive has a pool.
Does 373 Hiawassee Drive have accessible units?
No, 373 Hiawassee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Hiawassee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 Hiawassee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
