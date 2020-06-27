373 Hiawassee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Move in Special. Great End Unit Ranch - This unit is vacant and on coded lock box. To view this home please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.



$200.00 off your second full month's rent!!!

New LVP flooring, New interior paint. This wonderful ranch home offers a light bright open floor plan, Large family/dining room combo with tons of windows. Kitchen with stained cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar and a view to the family room. Large master bedroom will accommodate over sized furnishing. Master bathroom with soaking tub. Roomy secondary bedrooms and full bath. Ready for move in. Private fenced level yard. 2 car garage. Front yard care is included. Swim/tennis neighborhood. Located just minutes from downtown Woodstock and 575



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgments or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Woodstock

Middle: Woodstock

High:Woodstock



No Inside smoking, no section 8, no pets.



No Cats Allowed



