All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 324 Antebellum Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
324 Antebellum Place
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:20 AM

324 Antebellum Place

324 Antebellum Plc · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

324 Antebellum Plc, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious open floor plan. Living/dining room combination with cozy fireplace and hardwoods. Kitchen boast new SS appliances. Upstairs, enjoy the large master with private bath and over-sized closet. Secondary bedroom with private bath, and laundry area conveniently located upstairs as well. Move-in ready town home is convenient to Outlet Mall of Atlanta, downtown Woodstock, shopping, restaurants, and I-575. Top-rated Cherokee County schools. No smokers, no pets permitted. Good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Antebellum Place have any available units?
324 Antebellum Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Antebellum Place have?
Some of 324 Antebellum Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Antebellum Place currently offering any rent specials?
324 Antebellum Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Antebellum Place pet-friendly?
No, 324 Antebellum Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 324 Antebellum Place offer parking?
Yes, 324 Antebellum Place offers parking.
Does 324 Antebellum Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Antebellum Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Antebellum Place have a pool?
No, 324 Antebellum Place does not have a pool.
Does 324 Antebellum Place have accessible units?
No, 324 Antebellum Place does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Antebellum Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Antebellum Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College