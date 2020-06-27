324 Antebellum Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious open floor plan. Living/dining room combination with cozy fireplace and hardwoods. Kitchen boast new SS appliances. Upstairs, enjoy the large master with private bath and over-sized closet. Secondary bedroom with private bath, and laundry area conveniently located upstairs as well. Move-in ready town home is convenient to Outlet Mall of Atlanta, downtown Woodstock, shopping, restaurants, and I-575. Top-rated Cherokee County schools. No smokers, no pets permitted. Good credit a must.