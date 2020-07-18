313 Woodson Way.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Like new 3b/2.5b home w/ unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac in Woodstock! Just minutes from both 575 and downtown Woodstock. This home has an open floor plan w/ hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen w/ espresso cabinets & blinds (being installed). A porch overlooks the peaceful backyard. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms w/ hall bath, laundry room and large owner's suite w/ huge walk in closet! Plenty of parking w/ a one car garage and driveway. Lots of storage space in the basement. HOA maintains lawn and community has a pool! NO PETS