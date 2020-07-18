All apartments in Woodstock
313 Woodson Way
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:24 PM

313 Woodson Way

313 Woodson Way · (770) 653-1084
Location

313 Woodson Way, Woodstock, GA 30189

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Like new 3b/2.5b home w/ unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac in Woodstock! Just minutes from both 575 and downtown Woodstock. This home has an open floor plan w/ hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen w/ espresso cabinets & blinds (being installed). A porch overlooks the peaceful backyard. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms w/ hall bath, laundry room and large owner's suite w/ huge walk in closet! Plenty of parking w/ a one car garage and driveway. Lots of storage space in the basement. HOA maintains lawn and community has a pool! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 313 Woodson Way have any available units?
313 Woodson Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Woodson Way have?
Some of 313 Woodson Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Woodson Way currently offering any rent specials?
313 Woodson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Woodson Way pet-friendly?
No, 313 Woodson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 313 Woodson Way offer parking?
Yes, 313 Woodson Way offers parking.
Does 313 Woodson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Woodson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Woodson Way have a pool?
Yes, 313 Woodson Way has a pool.
Does 313 Woodson Way have accessible units?
No, 313 Woodson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Woodson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Woodson Way has units with dishwashers.

