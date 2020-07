Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautifull rental home in Popular Woodlands on Hwy 92! Great Clubhouse/Pool/Tennis/Playground neighborhood! Best schools in GA. Two story family room open to granite kitchen. Breakfast area and formal dining room. Floor to ceiling fireplace. Hardwood floors, Fresh Carpet and Paint! Spacious upsstairs master and 2 more bedrooms! Private Fenced backyard! Move-in ready! These usually go in a day so HURRY!