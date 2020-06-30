All apartments in Woodstock
240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive

240 Weatherstone Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

240 Weatherstone Pointe Dr, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This is a very large plan in an Active Swim and Tennis S/D, Close to Shopping and 575. Level Drive-way with Fenced-in Back Yard Plus Patio. Large Living and Dining Room Combo, with Hardwood Floors. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and View of Family Room. Also, Large **Bedroom/Office on main with Closet, with **Access to Half Bath on main or Full Bathroom Upstairs!! Large Master Bedroom upstairs with His/Her Closets, Vaulted Ceiling, Garden Tub & Separate Shower TILED , 2 Addition Bedrooms and Hall Bathroom, PLUS a large Loft....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive have any available units?
240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive have?
Some of 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.

