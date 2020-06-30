240 Weatherstone Pointe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This is a very large plan in an Active Swim and Tennis S/D, Close to Shopping and 575. Level Drive-way with Fenced-in Back Yard Plus Patio. Large Living and Dining Room Combo, with Hardwood Floors. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and View of Family Room. Also, Large **Bedroom/Office on main with Closet, with **Access to Half Bath on main or Full Bathroom Upstairs!! Large Master Bedroom upstairs with His/Her Closets, Vaulted Ceiling, Garden Tub & Separate Shower TILED , 2 Addition Bedrooms and Hall Bathroom, PLUS a large Loft....