Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

205 Swanee Lane

205 Swanee Lane · (877) 574-4685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Swanee Lane · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio. The community has 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball court, pool, clubhouse, playground, table tennis, and a fitness center. ***Please use RENTLY.com to self-tour the property!*** The Rently touch keypad will remain on the front door of the property and new tenants will receive their own code to use for entry into the home. $15/month charge will be added to rent.

(RLNE5781637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Swanee Lane have any available units?
205 Swanee Lane has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Swanee Lane have?
Some of 205 Swanee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Swanee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Swanee Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Swanee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Swanee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 205 Swanee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Swanee Lane does offer parking.
Does 205 Swanee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Swanee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Swanee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 205 Swanee Lane has a pool.
Does 205 Swanee Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Swanee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Swanee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Swanee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
