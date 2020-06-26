203 Revillion Way

Amenities
Wonderful brick hm in sought-after Woodlands! Beautiful open flr plan w/hdwd flrs! Lrg fam rm w/vaulted ceilings & fp, big eat-in kit w/granite & ss, butler's pantry, sep dining rm, and living rm/ofc! Big master bdrm w/trey ceilings & lots of windows! Nice master bath w/2 sinks, potty rm, jetted tub & sep shower! Lrg 2ndary bdrms w/walk-in closets! Recently painted thruout! Fenced bkyd w/playset! Resort-like amenities: swim/tennis, playground, bball cts, vball, walking trails & clubhouse! Great schools & tons of nearby shopping & dining! Minutes from downtown Woodstock!