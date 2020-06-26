All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

203 Revillion Way

203 Revillion Way · (404) 210-4522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Revillion Way, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2364 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful brick hm in sought-after Woodlands! Beautiful open flr plan w/hdwd flrs! Lrg fam rm w/vaulted ceilings & fp, big eat-in kit w/granite & ss, butler's pantry, sep dining rm, and living rm/ofc! Big master bdrm w/trey ceilings & lots of windows! Nice master bath w/2 sinks, potty rm, jetted tub & sep shower! Lrg 2ndary bdrms w/walk-in closets! Recently painted thruout! Fenced bkyd w/playset! Resort-like amenities: swim/tennis, playground, bball cts, vball, walking trails & clubhouse! Great schools & tons of nearby shopping & dining! Minutes from downtown Woodstock!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Revillion Way have any available units?
203 Revillion Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Revillion Way have?
Some of 203 Revillion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Revillion Way currently offering any rent specials?
203 Revillion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Revillion Way pet-friendly?
No, 203 Revillion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 203 Revillion Way offer parking?
Yes, 203 Revillion Way offers parking.
Does 203 Revillion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Revillion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Revillion Way have a pool?
Yes, 203 Revillion Way has a pool.
Does 203 Revillion Way have accessible units?
No, 203 Revillion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Revillion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Revillion Way has units with dishwashers.
