1954 Brittania Circle

Occupancy February 1! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Ranch Home With 1 Car Garage! Fireside Great Room Open To Dining Room And Kitchen All With Hardwood Floors! 1 Bedroom Has Private Bath! Full Bath In Hall! Sliding Glass Door Leading To Covered Patio And Fenced Yard! Washer And Dryer Included(As IS)! Regrigerator Included! Very Clean And Ready For Immediate Occupancy! Subdivision Has Pool And Playground!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
