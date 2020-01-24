1954 Brittania Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Occupancy February 1! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Ranch Home With 1 Car Garage! Fireside Great Room Open To Dining Room And Kitchen All With Hardwood Floors! 1 Bedroom Has Private Bath! Full Bath In Hall! Sliding Glass Door Leading To Covered Patio And Fenced Yard! Washer And Dryer Included(As IS)! Regrigerator Included! Very Clean And Ready For Immediate Occupancy! Subdivision Has Pool And Playground!