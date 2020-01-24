All apartments in Woodstock
1954 Brittania Circle

1954 Brittania Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Brittania Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Occupancy February 1! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Ranch Home With 1 Car Garage! Fireside Great Room Open To Dining Room And Kitchen All With Hardwood Floors! 1 Bedroom Has Private Bath! Full Bath In Hall! Sliding Glass Door Leading To Covered Patio And Fenced Yard! Washer And Dryer Included(As IS)! Regrigerator Included! Very Clean And Ready For Immediate Occupancy! Subdivision Has Pool And Playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Brittania Circle have any available units?
1954 Brittania Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 Brittania Circle have?
Some of 1954 Brittania Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Brittania Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Brittania Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Brittania Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1954 Brittania Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1954 Brittania Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Brittania Circle offers parking.
Does 1954 Brittania Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 Brittania Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Brittania Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1954 Brittania Circle has a pool.
Does 1954 Brittania Circle have accessible units?
No, 1954 Brittania Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Brittania Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 Brittania Circle has units with dishwashers.
