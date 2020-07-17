All apartments in Woodstock
178 Stoneforest Drive

178 Stoneforest Drive · (678) 549-4194
Location

178 Stoneforest Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Minutes away from the Lake this Lovely Two Bedroom, Two Bath one-floor living home is located in the highly sought out Townelake community. Large Family Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen overlooks the dining room. Large master with master bedroom and walk-in closet. Private fenced in backyard. The front yard is maintained by the HOA. Near Restaurants, Shops, Doctors offices, and the Outlets. The tenant will be required to participate in the mandatory utility maintenance program (filter delivery) at a cost of $20 per month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Stoneforest Drive have any available units?
178 Stoneforest Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 178 Stoneforest Drive have?
Some of 178 Stoneforest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Stoneforest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
178 Stoneforest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Stoneforest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Stoneforest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 178 Stoneforest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 178 Stoneforest Drive offers parking.
Does 178 Stoneforest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Stoneforest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Stoneforest Drive have a pool?
No, 178 Stoneforest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 178 Stoneforest Drive have accessible units?
No, 178 Stoneforest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Stoneforest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Stoneforest Drive has units with dishwashers.
