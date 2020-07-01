All apartments in Woodstock
177 Weatherstone Drive

177 Weatherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

177 Weatherstone Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,882 sqft home in a good neighborhood in Woodstock! Cozy living room with fireplace! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite includes double doors leading into the bathroom, equipped with both shower and bath! Wooded backyard! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Weatherstone Drive have any available units?
177 Weatherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 177 Weatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
177 Weatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Weatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 Weatherstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 177 Weatherstone Drive offer parking?
No, 177 Weatherstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 177 Weatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Weatherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Weatherstone Drive have a pool?
No, 177 Weatherstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 177 Weatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 177 Weatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Weatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Weatherstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Weatherstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Weatherstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

