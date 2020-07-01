177 Weatherstone Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,882 sqft home in a good neighborhood in Woodstock! Cozy living room with fireplace! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite includes double doors leading into the bathroom, equipped with both shower and bath! Wooded backyard! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.