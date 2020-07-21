All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 1700 River Park Blvd 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
1700 River Park Blvd 202
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1700 River Park Blvd 202

1700 River Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1700 River Park Boulevard, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 Condo all utilities included! - Property Id: 133479

Coming soon! This newly renovated condo is located in the River Park subdivision. This 2/2 top floor condo is located less than 5 mins from downtown Woodstock. Conveniently located less than a mile from the 575 entry/exit access point, and only a few mins drive to The Outlet Shoppes of Atl, a variety of local eateries, prime boutiques, and much more. The unit has been recently painted and includes 10ft ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and both bthrs, s/s appliances, new laminate wood floors, 2 wood blinds, a front balcony off both bedrooms, walk in closet in master bedroom, a new washer/dryer, and a deck with spectacular views. Zoned for Woodstock Elem, Middle, and High school this community has a well maintained pool, tennis/basketball courts, fitness center, playground, and pavilion area w/ picnic tables which is within walking distances from your front door. This is a must see unit that won't last for long. Open house TBA. Please contact listing agent prior to applying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133479p
Property Id 133479

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 have any available units?
1700 River Park Blvd 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 have?
Some of 1700 River Park Blvd 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 River Park Blvd 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 River Park Blvd 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 River Park Blvd 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 River Park Blvd 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 offer parking?
No, 1700 River Park Blvd 202 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 River Park Blvd 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1700 River Park Blvd 202 has a pool.
Does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 have accessible units?
No, 1700 River Park Blvd 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 River Park Blvd 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 River Park Blvd 202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodstock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodstock Apartments with GymsWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA
Suwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College