160 Fowler Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Live in Fantastic Downtown Woodstock & walk to shopping, dining AND entertainment just by stepping right outside your door! This is a BRAND NEW unit, (never lived in) & features shiplap, electric fireplace, waterproof plank flooring, & open kitchen with breakfast island! Large master walk in closet features stack able washer/dryer set. Kitchen comes with SS appliances including Fridge. Lower unit in new condo building with private, secure access into building. Walk to concerts at the Amphitheater or hike the city trails! Local farmers market on Saturdays! MUST SEE