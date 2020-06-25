All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM

160 Fowler Street

160 Fowler Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 Fowler Street, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Live in Fantastic Downtown Woodstock & walk to shopping, dining AND entertainment just by stepping right outside your door! This is a BRAND NEW unit, (never lived in) & features shiplap, electric fireplace, waterproof plank flooring, & open kitchen with breakfast island! Large master walk in closet features stack able washer/dryer set. Kitchen comes with SS appliances including Fridge. Lower unit in new condo building with private, secure access into building. Walk to concerts at the Amphitheater or hike the city trails! Local farmers market on Saturdays! MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Fowler Street have any available units?
160 Fowler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Fowler Street have?
Some of 160 Fowler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Fowler Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Fowler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Fowler Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 Fowler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 160 Fowler Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 Fowler Street offers parking.
Does 160 Fowler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Fowler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Fowler Street have a pool?
No, 160 Fowler Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 Fowler Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Fowler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Fowler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Fowler Street has units with dishwashers.
