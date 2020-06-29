150 Weatherstone Drive

Amenities
Spacious open floor plan! Two-story foyer! Large eat-in kit w/bay window features gas stove, fridge, Washer & Dryer that stays & nice-sized pantry! Kit overlooks big family rm w/frplc! Lovely dining rm for entertaining opens to fabulous screened porch w/vaulted ceilings & huge freshly stained deck! Grassy & Wooded private bkyrd. Oversized master bdrm! Updated master bath w/dbl vanity, sep tub & shower, priv WC & lrg walk-in closet! Sought-after Swim/Tennis community in a fantastic location right off Hwy92 surrounded by prime shopping & dining! Top schools! Hurry!