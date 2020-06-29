All apartments in Woodstock
150 Weatherstone Drive

150 Weatherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Weatherstone Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious open floor plan! Two-story foyer! Large eat-in kit w/bay window features gas stove, fridge, Washer & Dryer that stays & nice-sized pantry! Kit overlooks big family rm w/frplc! Lovely dining rm for entertaining opens to fabulous screened porch w/vaulted ceilings & huge freshly stained deck! Grassy & Wooded private bkyrd. Oversized master bdrm! Updated master bath w/dbl vanity, sep tub & shower, priv WC & lrg walk-in closet! Sought-after Swim/Tennis community in a fantastic location right off Hwy92 surrounded by prime shopping & dining! Top schools! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Weatherstone Drive have any available units?
150 Weatherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Weatherstone Drive have?
Some of 150 Weatherstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Weatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Weatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Weatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Weatherstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 150 Weatherstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Weatherstone Drive offers parking.
Does 150 Weatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Weatherstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Weatherstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Weatherstone Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Weatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Weatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Weatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Weatherstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
