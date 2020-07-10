134 Regent Place

Amenities
For more information, contact Gabriele Forster at (404) 312-8719. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6590206 to view more pictures of this property. Property is not available for occupancy until 9/20/19. Upgrades galore! Gleaming wood floors thruout main! Laminate floors upstairs. Neutral paint. Plantation shutters. Granite counters & tile floor in kitchen. Spacious great rm w/ fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in large master bedrm. Dual sinks, tub & shower in master bath. Upstairs laundry. Fenced, private backyd. Pool, tennis courts & nature trails for your enjoyment. Great schools! Close to shopping/dining/major roads/highways! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Pets with owner's permission only & with pet deposit.