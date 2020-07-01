128 Creekwood Drive

Amenities
Well maintained Newer townhome right by popular downtown Woodstock, Woodstock Trail System, Woofstock Dog Park! Convenient to Interstates, Restaurants and Shopping! 2 large bedrooms on the upper level w plenty of Closet space and separate bathrooms! Main level features a large open floorplan with eating area, kitchen and family room! The best part about this Townhome is right outside the back door w a view of a community Pond & playground & gated access to the Trail system right out back! One Car Garage & Long Driveway! Interior will be Fully Painted Gray before Move In