128 Creekwood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

Well maintained Newer townhome right by popular downtown Woodstock, Woodstock Trail System, Woofstock Dog Park! Convenient to Interstates, Restaurants and Shopping! 2 large bedrooms on the upper level w plenty of Closet space and separate bathrooms! Main level features a large open floorplan with eating area, kitchen and family room! The best part about this Townhome is right outside the back door w a view of a community Pond & playground & gated access to the Trail system right out back! One Car Garage & Long Driveway! Interior will be Fully Painted Gray before Move In