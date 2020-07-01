All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:41 PM

128 Creekwood Drive

128 Creekwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Creekwood Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Well maintained Newer townhome right by popular downtown Woodstock, Woodstock Trail System, Woofstock Dog Park! Convenient to Interstates, Restaurants and Shopping! 2 large bedrooms on the upper level w plenty of Closet space and separate bathrooms! Main level features a large open floorplan with eating area, kitchen and family room! The best part about this Townhome is right outside the back door w a view of a community Pond & playground & gated access to the Trail system right out back! One Car Garage & Long Driveway! Interior will be Fully Painted Gray before Move In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
128 Creekwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Creekwood Drive have?
Some of 128 Creekwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Creekwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Creekwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 128 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 Creekwood Drive offers parking.
Does 128 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Creekwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 128 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Creekwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

