MOVE-IN READY! Freshly painted 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath end unit Townhouse with NEW floors throughout entire home. Exterior recently painted with plenty of parking. New low-profile microwave and granite countertops installed in kitchen. Laundry on Main. Bathtubs re-glazed and granite countertops installed in all bathrooms. Minutes away from Downtown Woodstock. Convenient access to I-575, Hwy 92, KSU, and Town Center!