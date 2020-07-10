All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM

1114 Cousins Road

1114 Cousins Road · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Cousins Road, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Just renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse near downtown Woodstock. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space. New Stainless Steel Appliances including Stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Hook-up for washer and dryer. Located within short walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants. Downtown Woodstock is known for its weekend festivals and events. Easy access to I-575. Non Smoking and NO Pets. Call 770-926-3225 for additional information or viewing. Applications can be found at www.ambek.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Cousins Road have any available units?
1114 Cousins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Cousins Road have?
Some of 1114 Cousins Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Cousins Road currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Cousins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Cousins Road pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Cousins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1114 Cousins Road offer parking?
No, 1114 Cousins Road does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Cousins Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Cousins Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Cousins Road have a pool?
No, 1114 Cousins Road does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Cousins Road have accessible units?
No, 1114 Cousins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Cousins Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Cousins Road has units with dishwashers.

