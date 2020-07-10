1114 Cousins Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse near downtown Woodstock. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space. New Stainless Steel Appliances including Stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Hook-up for washer and dryer. Located within short walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants. Downtown Woodstock is known for its weekend festivals and events. Easy access to I-575. Non Smoking and NO Pets. Call 770-926-3225 for additional information or viewing. Applications can be found at www.ambek.com

