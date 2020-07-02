109 Swanee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Woodstock Home For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in Now! It offers quick and easy access to Sixes Road and Old Hwy 5. Features a family room with built ins and vaulted ceilings, fireplace with gas starter. The kitchen has ample cabinet storage and natural light, stone counter tops and kitchen appliances included, refrigerator, electric stove Microwave. Spacious Master Suite with and Master bath features double vanities and separate jacuzzi tub. HOA community. Water, Swim ,Tennis, Fitness Center, Club House,Playground and lawn care (front only) included with rent.



Schools: Woodstock Elementary, Woodstock Middle, Woodstock High. School zones subject to change please contact Cherokee County School District confirm schools.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info



Will I qualify to rent for a Woodstock Home For Rent?



(RLNE5193606)