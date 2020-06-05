All apartments in Vinings
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

4626 Vinings Central Run SE

4626 Vinings Central Run SE · No Longer Available
Location

4626 Vinings Central Run SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Oversized 1-bedroom condo on ground level located in soutgh after gated Vinings Central. Amenities including pool, tennis, clubhouse, & gym. Family rm w/bookcases, gas fireplace; hardwood floors. Sitting room or office is tiled with lots of windows; Large size patio. Kitchen Gas stove, black appliances, breakfast bar; dining area off kitchen. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedroom. Rent includes Water, Sewer; Trash. Walk to restaurants and shops. Near Comet Trail, minutes to downtown, midtown, and airport. Pet Ok case per Basis -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have any available units?
4626 Vinings Central Run SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have?
Some of 4626 Vinings Central Run SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Vinings Central Run SE currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Vinings Central Run SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Vinings Central Run SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE is pet friendly.
Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE offer parking?
No, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have a pool?
Yes, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE has a pool.
Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have accessible units?
No, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 Vinings Central Run SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 Vinings Central Run SE does not have units with air conditioning.

