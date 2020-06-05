4626 Vinings Central Run SE

Amenities

Oversized 1-bedroom condo on ground level located in soutgh after gated Vinings Central. Amenities including pool, tennis, clubhouse, & gym. Family rm w/bookcases, gas fireplace; hardwood floors. Sitting room or office is tiled with lots of windows; Large size patio. Kitchen Gas stove, black appliances, breakfast bar; dining area off kitchen. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedroom. Rent includes Water, Sewer; Trash. Walk to restaurants and shops. Near Comet Trail, minutes to downtown, midtown, and airport. Pet Ok case per Basis -