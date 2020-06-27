3753 Cochise Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This spectacular gated 5-acre estate on the banks of the Chattahoochee River offers a prime, convenient location. This amazing new home will make you feel as if you are on vacation! Will lease furnished/turnkey for min of 1 year. Separate full guest house, with living / full kitchen and 2 bed/2ba across the courtyard. 4 garages. Sweeping views of the huge backyard and riverfront are stunning backdrop to large bright kitchen & open floorplan, Swimming pool, covered/screened terraces, outdoor kitchen. Sophisticated modern finishes and design. Walkable to restaurants.