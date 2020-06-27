All apartments in Vinings
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

3753 Cochise Drive SE

3753 Cochise Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3753 Cochise Drive Southeast, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This spectacular gated 5-acre estate on the banks of the Chattahoochee River offers a prime, convenient location. This amazing new home will make you feel as if you are on vacation! Will lease furnished/turnkey for min of 1 year. Separate full guest house, with living / full kitchen and 2 bed/2ba across the courtyard. 4 garages. Sweeping views of the huge backyard and riverfront are stunning backdrop to large bright kitchen & open floorplan, Swimming pool, covered/screened terraces, outdoor kitchen. Sophisticated modern finishes and design. Walkable to restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have any available units?
3753 Cochise Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have?
Some of 3753 Cochise Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3753 Cochise Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3753 Cochise Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3753 Cochise Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3753 Cochise Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3753 Cochise Drive SE offers parking.
Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3753 Cochise Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 3753 Cochise Drive SE has a pool.
Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3753 Cochise Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3753 Cochise Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3753 Cochise Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3753 Cochise Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
