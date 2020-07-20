3685 Essex Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Heart of Vinings. Atlanta address w/Cobb Co. taxes. Within walking distance of Vinings Jubilee, restaurants, bars, shops & Chattahoochee River Park. New paint throughout, appliances, carpeting, toilets, hot water heater, ceiling fans, granite counters, sinks, faucets & disposal. Flex vents throughout replaced old fiberglass ducts. No water or trash fees. Electric only (avg. $75/month) Easy access to I-75 N or S & I-285. Less than 2 miles from Cobb Energy Center & Cumberland Mall, Braves Suntrust Park & restaurants, shops & bars. Private courtyard.