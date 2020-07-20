All apartments in Vinings
Vinings, GA
3685 Essex Ave
3685 Essex Ave

3685 Essex Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3685 Essex Ave, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Heart of Vinings. Atlanta address w/Cobb Co. taxes. Within walking distance of Vinings Jubilee, restaurants, bars, shops & Chattahoochee River Park. New paint throughout, appliances, carpeting, toilets, hot water heater, ceiling fans, granite counters, sinks, faucets & disposal. Flex vents throughout replaced old fiberglass ducts. No water or trash fees. Electric only (avg. $75/month) Easy access to I-75 N or S & I-285. Less than 2 miles from Cobb Energy Center & Cumberland Mall, Braves Suntrust Park & restaurants, shops & bars. Private courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3685 Essex Ave have any available units?
3685 Essex Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3685 Essex Ave have?
Some of 3685 Essex Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3685 Essex Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3685 Essex Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3685 Essex Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3685 Essex Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3685 Essex Ave offer parking?
No, 3685 Essex Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3685 Essex Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3685 Essex Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3685 Essex Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3685 Essex Ave has a pool.
Does 3685 Essex Ave have accessible units?
No, 3685 Essex Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3685 Essex Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3685 Essex Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3685 Essex Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3685 Essex Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
