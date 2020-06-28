Nice 2 bedroom townhouse in Vinings View. Townhouse has so much to offer with tons of upgrades. Granite in the kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. New carpet and paint. Easy access to 285 and Cumberland Parkway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have any available units?
3200 Seven Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3200 Seven Pines Court have?
Some of 3200 Seven Pines Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Seven Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Seven Pines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.