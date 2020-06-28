All apartments in Vinings
3200 Seven Pines Court

3200 Seven Pines Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse in Vinings View. Townhouse has so much to offer with tons of upgrades. Granite in the kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. New carpet and paint. Easy access to 285 and Cumberland Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have any available units?
3200 Seven Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3200 Seven Pines Court have?
Some of 3200 Seven Pines Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Seven Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Seven Pines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Seven Pines Court pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Seven Pines Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court offer parking?
No, 3200 Seven Pines Court does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Seven Pines Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have a pool?
No, 3200 Seven Pines Court does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have accessible units?
No, 3200 Seven Pines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Seven Pines Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Seven Pines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Seven Pines Court does not have units with air conditioning.
