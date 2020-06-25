All apartments in Vinings
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

2955 Seven Pines Lane

2955 Seven Pines Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Seven Pines Ln NW, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
PHENOMENAL VININGS CONDO! Walkable to Vinings shops/restaurants & quick access to 285 & Silver Comet Trail! Luxurious renovation w/granite countertops in kitchen, great open plan flows well from dining area nicely overlooking big family room. Welcome ALL seasons from private balcony creating an awesome spot to entertain. Clean & well kept, new paint, new carpet, lg bedrooms & baths, lots of windows for natural light, awesome hardwoods & loads of charm. Roommate style layout. Stellar location, value & awesome community pool. Superb proximity to SunTrust Park & Atlanta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have any available units?
2955 Seven Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have?
Some of 2955 Seven Pines Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Seven Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Seven Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Seven Pines Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Seven Pines Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane offer parking?
No, 2955 Seven Pines Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Seven Pines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2955 Seven Pines Lane has a pool.
Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 2955 Seven Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 Seven Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Seven Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Seven Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
