2955 Seven Pines Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

PHENOMENAL VININGS CONDO! Walkable to Vinings shops/restaurants & quick access to 285 & Silver Comet Trail! Luxurious renovation w/granite countertops in kitchen, great open plan flows well from dining area nicely overlooking big family room. Welcome ALL seasons from private balcony creating an awesome spot to entertain. Clean & well kept, new paint, new carpet, lg bedrooms & baths, lots of windows for natural light, awesome hardwoods & loads of charm. Roommate style layout. Stellar location, value & awesome community pool. Superb proximity to SunTrust Park & Atlanta!