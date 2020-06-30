All apartments in Vinings
2784 Loftview Square
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

2784 Loftview Square

2784 Loftview Sq · No Longer Available
Vinings
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2784 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate townhome in prime Vinings location. Elegant living room w/ fireplace & separate dining room with hardwoods open to private deck that does not face another unit. Spacious kitchen w/ island, granite counters and stainless appliances. 2 huge bedrooms upstairs, each with private baths (one master bath) and walk-in closets. Laundry room upstairs. Lower level features a bedroom (or perfect office) and full bath plus 2-car garage w/ extra storage Washer & dryer included. Walk to shops and restaurants in Vinings. Available Dec. 30th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 Loftview Square have any available units?
2784 Loftview Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2784 Loftview Square have?
Some of 2784 Loftview Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 Loftview Square currently offering any rent specials?
2784 Loftview Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 Loftview Square pet-friendly?
No, 2784 Loftview Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2784 Loftview Square offer parking?
Yes, 2784 Loftview Square offers parking.
Does 2784 Loftview Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2784 Loftview Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 Loftview Square have a pool?
No, 2784 Loftview Square does not have a pool.
Does 2784 Loftview Square have accessible units?
No, 2784 Loftview Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 Loftview Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2784 Loftview Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 2784 Loftview Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 2784 Loftview Square does not have units with air conditioning.

