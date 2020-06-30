2784 Loftview Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate townhome in prime Vinings location. Elegant living room w/ fireplace & separate dining room with hardwoods open to private deck that does not face another unit. Spacious kitchen w/ island, granite counters and stainless appliances. 2 huge bedrooms upstairs, each with private baths (one master bath) and walk-in closets. Laundry room upstairs. Lower level features a bedroom (or perfect office) and full bath plus 2-car garage w/ extra storage Washer & dryer included. Walk to shops and restaurants in Vinings. Available Dec. 30th