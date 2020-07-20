All apartments in Vinings
Location

2767 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3/3.5 Brick Townhome! - This stunning 3bd/3.5bth brick townhome is sure to please! Located in highly sought after Vinings! Feat 2 story foyer, 9' ceilings, elegant wainscoting in the dining area & stairwells, and hardwoods on the main. Large kitchen w/breakfast area, view into living/dining rooms, ss appliances, granite counters & pantry. Master bdrm suite hosts his/her separate vanities, garden tub, separate showers & a spacious walking closet. To add to the majic, enjoy a full laundry room, attached 2 car garage, large deck off the main and a bonus rm on the terrace level. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4843272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have any available units?
2767 Loftview Square #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have?
Some of 2767 Loftview Square #8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 Loftview Square #8 currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Loftview Square #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Loftview Square #8 pet-friendly?
No, 2767 Loftview Square #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 offer parking?
Yes, 2767 Loftview Square #8 offers parking.
Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 Loftview Square #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have a pool?
No, 2767 Loftview Square #8 does not have a pool.
Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have accessible units?
No, 2767 Loftview Square #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2767 Loftview Square #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2767 Loftview Square #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2767 Loftview Square #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
