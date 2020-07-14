All apartments in Villa Rica
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Hawthorne at Mirror Lake

100 Woods Walk · (678) 785-5875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10201 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 3306 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 5208 · Avail. now

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Unit 7107 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Mirror Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
media room
online portal
In Villa Rica, Georgia, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake features details that are usually reserved for custom homes, making it simple to find your dream apartment right outside Atlanta. Each apartment home was crafted with individual visions of space, style, and comfort yet never losing sight of luxury, beauty, and affordability. Whether you choose a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment home, residents have the ability to enjoy spacious interiors up to 1,362 square feet, fully-equipped gourmet kitchens that include a breakfast and conversation bar, luxurious oval soaking tubs to unwind in, and so much more. Hawthorne at Mirror Lake is an urban escape nestled on eleven luxurious acres, giving each home a peaceful neighborhood setting while still being conveniently located only 30 minutes from Atlanta. Our generous list of community amenities, including a saltwater swimming pool with outdoor kitchen, cardio fitness center, and internet cafe with Wi-Fi, Starbucks coffee bar, and PupTown Pet Park were

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Bundled utility savings to include water/sewer, valet trash, pest control and package service: 1 bedroom - $80 2 bedroom - $90 3 bedroom - $100 Valet Trash: $30/month; Pest control: $3/month; Water/Sewer: $32-$52/month (based on unit size) *Monthly premium fees will apply for lease terms available shorter than 12 months. **Prices are subject to change.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Hawthorne at Mirror Lake is a pet-friendly community; we love our furry friends! There is a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $300. Monthly pet rent is $15 per pet. Maximum of 2 pets per home. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary - 5x5 10x10): $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have any available units?
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake has 17 units available starting at $1,144 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have?
Some of Hawthorne at Mirror Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Mirror Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at Mirror Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne at Mirror Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake has units with air conditioning.
