In Villa Rica, Georgia, Hawthorne at Mirror Lake features details that are usually reserved for custom homes, making it simple to find your dream apartment right outside Atlanta. Each apartment home was crafted with individual visions of space, style, and comfort yet never losing sight of luxury, beauty, and affordability. Whether you choose a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment home, residents have the ability to enjoy spacious interiors up to 1,362 square feet, fully-equipped gourmet kitchens that include a breakfast and conversation bar, luxurious oval soaking tubs to unwind in, and so much more. Hawthorne at Mirror Lake is an urban escape nestled on eleven luxurious acres, giving each home a peaceful neighborhood setting while still being conveniently located only 30 minutes from Atlanta. Our generous list of community amenities, including a saltwater swimming pool with outdoor kitchen, cardio fitness center, and internet cafe with Wi-Fi, Starbucks coffee bar, and PupTown Pet Park were