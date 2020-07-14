Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool tennis court cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill car wash area internet access playground

Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package for your enjoyment! Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments feature large patio or balconies with storage space, walk-in closets, and full size washer/dryer connections! Workout in our fitness center or play a round of tennis and then cool off in our sparkling pool! Not only can our residents enjoy our amazing amenities, Hickory Falls is close to premier shopping at Arbor Place Mall and quant Historic Downtown Villa Rica. We're also minutes from I-20 at exits 24 & 26 with easy to the University of West Georgia, Tanner Medical, Pine Mountain Park and 30 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport! The sooner you visit, the sooner you'll be enjoying your new apartment home! We look forward to meeting you!