Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

Hickory Falls

801 NE Hickory Level Rd · (217) 290-1810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4123 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,044

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 8223 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,057

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7133 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,204

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 7324 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,207

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 5122 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,227

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,405

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hickory Falls.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
car wash area
internet access
playground
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package for your enjoyment! Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments feature large patio or balconies with storage space, walk-in closets, and full size washer/dryer connections! Workout in our fitness center or play a round of tennis and then cool off in our sparkling pool! Not only can our residents enjoy our amazing amenities, Hickory Falls is close to premier shopping at Arbor Place Mall and quant Historic Downtown Villa Rica. We're also minutes from I-20 at exits 24 & 26 with easy to the University of West Georgia, Tanner Medical, Pine Mountain Park and 30 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport! The sooner you visit, the sooner you'll be enjoying your new apartment home! We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds, 75 Lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100/month. Other. Surface Parking Available For Residents. Garage Parking Available With Monthly Fee. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hickory Falls have any available units?
Hickory Falls has 10 units available starting at $1,044 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hickory Falls have?
Some of Hickory Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hickory Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Hickory Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hickory Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Hickory Falls is pet friendly.
Does Hickory Falls offer parking?
Yes, Hickory Falls offers parking.
Does Hickory Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hickory Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hickory Falls have a pool?
Yes, Hickory Falls has a pool.
Does Hickory Falls have accessible units?
No, Hickory Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Hickory Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hickory Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Hickory Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hickory Falls has units with air conditioning.
