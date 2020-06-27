All apartments in Union City
4804 Enclave Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:45 PM

4804 Enclave Drive

4804 Enclave Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Enclave Dr, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2-Story Family Home located in the sought after Ravenwood subdivision. Easily Accessible to Atlanta Int'l Airport, Atlanta Metro Studios, Pinewood Studios and Downtown Atlanta, you name it, you are near it! Fresh Paint and New Flooring! This Home boasts 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. One Bedroom and Full bath located on the main. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 Story Living area w/ lots of natural light and cozy fireplace. Open Kitchen w/ breakfast bar, dining area and laundry. Top level features a large Master Bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings. Master spa bath w/ large garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. Fully Fenced backyard.1 car garage. Park and Walking Paths are located within the community. This property is registered with Obligo. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Enclave Drive have any available units?
4804 Enclave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4804 Enclave Drive have?
Some of 4804 Enclave Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Enclave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Enclave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Enclave Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Enclave Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4804 Enclave Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Enclave Drive offers parking.
Does 4804 Enclave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Enclave Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Enclave Drive have a pool?
No, 4804 Enclave Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Enclave Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Enclave Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Enclave Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 Enclave Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Enclave Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4804 Enclave Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
