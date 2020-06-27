4804 Enclave Drive

Amenities

Lovely 2-Story Family Home located in the sought after Ravenwood subdivision. Easily Accessible to Atlanta Int'l Airport, Atlanta Metro Studios, Pinewood Studios and Downtown Atlanta, you name it, you are near it! Fresh Paint and New Flooring! This Home boasts 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. One Bedroom and Full bath located on the main. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 Story Living area w/ lots of natural light and cozy fireplace. Open Kitchen w/ breakfast bar, dining area and laundry. Top level features a large Master Bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings. Master spa bath w/ large garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. Fully Fenced backyard.1 car garage. Park and Walking Paths are located within the community. This property is registered with Obligo. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!