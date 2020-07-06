All apartments in Tucker
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

6016 Leeshire Trce

6016 Leeshire Trace · No Longer Available
Location

6016 Leeshire Trace, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY January 25th,2020 from 10am to 12pm

This spacious town-home is perfect for families or roommates w/ a private patio and back yard. Located just minutes from 85, you can get where you need to be quickly! Hurry this home has too much to offer to last long. *Fresh Paint* Move-in Ready!

RENT INCLUDES A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER

$1300.00 is the discounted rent from $1350.00 for online rent payment on the 1st of each month.
Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. $50.00 doc prep fee

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY January 25th,2020 from 10am to 12noon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Leeshire Trce have any available units?
6016 Leeshire Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Leeshire Trce have?
Some of 6016 Leeshire Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Leeshire Trce currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Leeshire Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Leeshire Trce pet-friendly?
No, 6016 Leeshire Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 6016 Leeshire Trce offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Leeshire Trce offers parking.
Does 6016 Leeshire Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 Leeshire Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Leeshire Trce have a pool?
No, 6016 Leeshire Trce does not have a pool.
Does 6016 Leeshire Trce have accessible units?
No, 6016 Leeshire Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Leeshire Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Leeshire Trce has units with dishwashers.

