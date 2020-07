Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location in a Cul De Sac. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath's and one half bath downstairs. Separate living Rm and Dining Rm and a family room with fire place. Fenced backyard and deck off the kitchen. Newer Carpet through out. Easy access to 78 and close to 285, City of Decatur, Emory, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center. Great Home. No lock box. One of Tenants works from home. Open weekends for showing requests and maybe some days during the week.

Landlord pays Monthly gas bill.