Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2031 Fellowship Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2031 Fellowship Rd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2031 Fellowship Rd
2031 Fellowship Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2031 Fellowship Road, Tucker, GA 30084
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
True 4 Bedroom/ 4 Full Bath Home! Avail. NOW! Sought after Tucker! Hardwood Floors! Tiled Baths. Roommate Style Living. All on One Level. Great Versatility. Call today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2031 Fellowship Rd have any available units?
2031 Fellowship Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tucker, GA
.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tucker Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2031 Fellowship Rd have?
Some of 2031 Fellowship Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2031 Fellowship Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Fellowship Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Fellowship Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2031 Fellowship Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tucker
.
Does 2031 Fellowship Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Fellowship Rd offers parking.
Does 2031 Fellowship Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Fellowship Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Fellowship Rd have a pool?
No, 2031 Fellowship Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Fellowship Rd have accessible units?
No, 2031 Fellowship Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Fellowship Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Fellowship Rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Similar Pages
Tucker 1 Bedrooms
Tucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with Gym
Tucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northlake
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College