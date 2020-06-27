1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Kitchen is being updated with New Stainless steel kitchen appliances, New Granite counter tops & new backsplash!! New washer /dryer ordered too!!! Tucker City turn key home on a quiet cul-de-sac street 1/2 mile to I285 *Spacious Vaulted LR with Masonry Fireplace* Separate DR* Fresh paint and new flooring* 2 car garage* Deck overlooking fenced backyard*New Roof and gutters* Central HVAC* master Ste with walk in closet* Foyer* Minimum 680 Credit and income of at least 3X rent. Prefer no pets, but one small pet considered on a case by case basis. Agent related to owner