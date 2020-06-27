All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove

1724 Saint Lawrence Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1724 Saint Lawrence Cove, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Kitchen is being updated with New Stainless steel kitchen appliances, New Granite counter tops & new backsplash!! New washer /dryer ordered too!!! Tucker City turn key home on a quiet cul-de-sac street 1/2 mile to I285 *Spacious Vaulted LR with Masonry Fireplace* Separate DR* Fresh paint and new flooring* 2 car garage* Deck overlooking fenced backyard*New Roof and gutters* Central HVAC* master Ste with walk in closet* Foyer* Minimum 680 Credit and income of at least 3X rent. Prefer no pets, but one small pet considered on a case by case basis. Agent related to owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove have any available units?
1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove have?
Some of 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove offers parking.
Does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove have a pool?
No, 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove have accessible units?
No, 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 SAINT LAWRENCE Cove has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College