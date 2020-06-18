Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 95 Highway 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
95 Highway 23
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
95 Highway 23
95 Highway 23 NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,400
See all
Location
95 Highway 23 NE, Suwanee, GA 30024
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Fantastic, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with wood floors, formal dining, private wooded backyard, detached workshop, Conveniently located to schools, shopping and George Pierce Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 95 Highway 23 have any available units?
95 Highway 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Suwanee, GA
.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Suwanee Rent Report
.
Is 95 Highway 23 currently offering any rent specials?
95 Highway 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Highway 23 pet-friendly?
No, 95 Highway 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Suwanee
.
Does 95 Highway 23 offer parking?
No, 95 Highway 23 does not offer parking.
Does 95 Highway 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Highway 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Highway 23 have a pool?
No, 95 Highway 23 does not have a pool.
Does 95 Highway 23 have accessible units?
No, 95 Highway 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Highway 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Highway 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Highway 23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Highway 23 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Similar Pages
Suwanee 1 Bedroom Apartments
Suwanee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Suwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments with Parking
Suwanee Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
Cartersville, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
College Park, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University