9 Privet Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6576251 to view more pictures of this property. Rear Entry Home in Highland Station! The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, a juliet balcony with an amazing view, a covered front porch, hardwood floor throughout main level. The chef in your home will enjoy cooking in the open kitchen. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Too many upgrades to mention; visit this home today! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 7TH !