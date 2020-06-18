All apartments in Suwanee
9 Privet Circle
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

9 Privet Circle

9 Privet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9 Privet Circle, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6576251 to view more pictures of this property. Rear Entry Home in Highland Station! The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, a juliet balcony with an amazing view, a covered front porch, hardwood floor throughout main level. The chef in your home will enjoy cooking in the open kitchen. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Too many upgrades to mention; visit this home today! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 7TH !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Privet Circle have any available units?
9 Privet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Privet Circle have?
Some of 9 Privet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Privet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9 Privet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Privet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9 Privet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 9 Privet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9 Privet Circle offers parking.
Does 9 Privet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Privet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Privet Circle have a pool?
No, 9 Privet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9 Privet Circle have accessible units?
No, 9 Privet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Privet Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Privet Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
