820 Village Field Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful home in heart of Suwanee. Best School District and active community with Swim and Tennis. Easy Access to 85 and Restaurants and Shoppings are near. Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Top with Stained Cabinets. Breakfast Bar. Hardwood Floor on main. Large bedrooms in upstairs. Great for Roommate plan. Separate Room with Full bath in lower level. Anytime move in condition.