Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

820 Village Field Court

820 Village Field Ct · No Longer Available
Location

820 Village Field Ct, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in heart of Suwanee. Best School District and active community with Swim and Tennis. Easy Access to 85 and Restaurants and Shoppings are near. Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Top with Stained Cabinets. Breakfast Bar. Hardwood Floor on main. Large bedrooms in upstairs. Great for Roommate plan. Separate Room with Full bath in lower level. Anytime move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Village Field Court have any available units?
820 Village Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Village Field Court have?
Some of 820 Village Field Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Village Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
820 Village Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Village Field Court pet-friendly?
No, 820 Village Field Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 820 Village Field Court offer parking?
No, 820 Village Field Court does not offer parking.
Does 820 Village Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Village Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Village Field Court have a pool?
Yes, 820 Village Field Court has a pool.
Does 820 Village Field Court have accessible units?
No, 820 Village Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Village Field Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Village Field Court has units with dishwashers.
