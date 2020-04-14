Beautiful home in heart of Suwanee. Best School District and active community with Swim and Tennis. Easy Access to 85 and Restaurants and Shoppings are near. Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Top with Stained Cabinets. Breakfast Bar. Hardwood Floor on main. Large bedrooms in upstairs. Great for Roommate plan. Separate Room with Full bath in lower level. Anytime move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 820 Village Field Court have?
Some of 820 Village Field Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
