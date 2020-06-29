All apartments in Suwanee
516 Suwanee Park Ter
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

516 Suwanee Park Ter

516 Suwanee Park Ter · No Longer Available
Location

516 Suwanee Park Ter, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Gorgeous, move-in ready 4 Bedroom family home conveniently located in the Suwanee Green neighborhood in Suwanee, GA!

Check out this beautiful home with a welcoming front porch! There are gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. Your formal living room & dining room leads to a light & bright family room with a marble fireplace. Enjoy this spacious gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast area, breakfast bar, tons of beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & double oven.

The expansive master suite boasts trey ceilings and a tiled bath with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Fenced in backyard, great for kids. The front and backyard lawn services are included in the HOA fee.

Access to Suwanee Greenway, Town Center & George Pierce Park. Walk or bike on pedestrian-friendly Buford Highway, with access to Town Center, Library & Harvest Farm.

Pet Policy: A small dog up to 15lbs welcome. No cats, please. $500 deposit for the dog ($250 non-refundable)

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Suwanee Park Ter have any available units?
516 Suwanee Park Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Suwanee Park Ter have?
Some of 516 Suwanee Park Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Suwanee Park Ter currently offering any rent specials?
516 Suwanee Park Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Suwanee Park Ter pet-friendly?
No, 516 Suwanee Park Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 516 Suwanee Park Ter offer parking?
No, 516 Suwanee Park Ter does not offer parking.
Does 516 Suwanee Park Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Suwanee Park Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Suwanee Park Ter have a pool?
No, 516 Suwanee Park Ter does not have a pool.
Does 516 Suwanee Park Ter have accessible units?
No, 516 Suwanee Park Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Suwanee Park Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Suwanee Park Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
