Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in Suwanee! Min. away from I-85, Restaurants and shops! North Gwinnett HS District!! 2014 Built! 4BR/3b with BR on main. All hardwoods on main, Granite countertops with tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. New refrigerator. Private backyard, Rear entry garage. LOOK NO MORE ~~~ BEST LOCATION! BEST SCHOOLS! BEST HOUSE FOR THE PRICE! MOVE FAST! THIS WILL NOT LAST!