3880 Portland Trail Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access pet friendly

Available 06/15/19 Live-Work-Play Suwanee Town Center 4bd-3bth house. - Property Id: 128845



Charming, Updated and well maintained craftsmen style home. Unfurnished. For a thriving social life, walk-able neighborhoods, parks, easy 2 block walk to nearby shops, bars, restaurants and outdoor festivities cities provides the best backdrop for upbeat lifestyle.



Elementary school: Roberts

Middle school: North Gwinnett

High school: North Gwinnett



Minutes from I-85 and a quick drive to Atlanta or the countryside. Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen,Breakfast Bar, Cabinets Stain, Pantry, View to Family Room, Stone Counters, Kitchen Island. Large Wood Paneled Dining room, Fireplace. Master with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, large tile & glass shower and garden tub. 2 car garage. New roof. New Water Heater. Fresh paint. Fantastic front porch, cozy BBQ area/back patio.

HOA yard maintenance.

PET considered, with PET DEPOSIT, based on circumstance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128845

No Dogs Allowed



