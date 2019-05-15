3880 Portland Trail Dr

Amenities
Available 06/15/19 Live-Work-Play Suwanee Town Center 4bd-3bth house. - Property Id: 128845
Charming, Updated and well maintained craftsmen style home. Unfurnished. For a thriving social life, walk-able neighborhoods, parks, easy 2 block walk to nearby shops, bars, restaurants and outdoor festivities cities provides the best backdrop for upbeat lifestyle.
Schools
Elementary school: Roberts
Middle school: North Gwinnett
High school: North Gwinnett
Minutes from I-85 and a quick drive to Atlanta or the countryside. Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen,Breakfast Bar, Cabinets Stain, Pantry, View to Family Room, Stone Counters, Kitchen Island. Large Wood Paneled Dining room, Fireplace. Master with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, large tile & glass shower and garden tub. 2 car garage. New roof. New Water Heater. Fresh paint. Fantastic front porch, cozy BBQ area/back patio.
HOA yard maintenance.
PET considered, with PET DEPOSIT, based on circumstance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128845
No Dogs Allowed
