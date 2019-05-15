All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

3880 Portland Trail Dr

3880 Portland Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3880 Portland Trail Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Live-Work-Play Suwanee Town Center 4bd-3bth house. - Property Id: 128845

Charming, Updated and well maintained craftsmen style home. Unfurnished. For a thriving social life, walk-able neighborhoods, parks, easy 2 block walk to nearby shops, bars, restaurants and outdoor festivities cities provides the best backdrop for upbeat lifestyle.

Schools
Elementary school: Roberts
Middle school: North Gwinnett
High school: North Gwinnett

Minutes from I-85 and a quick drive to Atlanta or the countryside. Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen,Breakfast Bar, Cabinets Stain, Pantry, View to Family Room, Stone Counters, Kitchen Island. Large Wood Paneled Dining room, Fireplace. Master with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, large tile & glass shower and garden tub. 2 car garage. New roof. New Water Heater. Fresh paint. Fantastic front porch, cozy BBQ area/back patio.
HOA yard maintenance.
PET considered, with PET DEPOSIT, based on circumstance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128845
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Portland Trail Dr have any available units?
3880 Portland Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 Portland Trail Dr have?
Some of 3880 Portland Trail Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Portland Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Portland Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Portland Trail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3880 Portland Trail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3880 Portland Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3880 Portland Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 3880 Portland Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Portland Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Portland Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 3880 Portland Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Portland Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 3880 Portland Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Portland Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3880 Portland Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.
