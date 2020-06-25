3779 Baverton Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking guest parking

Prestige gated n'hd in Suwanee!! "Three Bridges" Better than new with lots of upgrades!! Move in ready! End unit surrounded w/beautiful green space & visitor parking nearby. Newer paint thruout w/attractive gray paint color from Sherwin Williams, upgraded trim work, lots of natural light, all hdwds on main, chef's kitchen w/tall cabinets, granite c'tops w/beautiful pendant light in island, built-ins in pantry. Dbl sided fplc, specious great rm w/bookcases. Built-ins in master closet. Charming courtyard with lights and gated community. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINITED!!!