3779 Baverton Drive

Prestige gated n'hd in Suwanee!! "Three Bridges" Better than new with lots of upgrades!! Move in ready! End unit surrounded w/beautiful green space & visitor parking nearby. Newer paint thruout w/attractive gray paint color from Sherwin Williams, upgraded trim work, lots of natural light, all hdwds on main, chef's kitchen w/tall cabinets, granite c'tops w/beautiful pendant light in island, built-ins in pantry. Dbl sided fplc, specious great rm w/bookcases. Built-ins in master closet. Charming courtyard with lights and gated community. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINITED!!!