Suwanee, GA
3779 Baverton Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 AM

3779 Baverton Drive

3779 Baverton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3779 Baverton Dr, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest parking
Prestige gated n'hd in Suwanee!! "Three Bridges" Better than new with lots of upgrades!! Move in ready! End unit surrounded w/beautiful green space & visitor parking nearby. Newer paint thruout w/attractive gray paint color from Sherwin Williams, upgraded trim work, lots of natural light, all hdwds on main, chef's kitchen w/tall cabinets, granite c'tops w/beautiful pendant light in island, built-ins in pantry. Dbl sided fplc, specious great rm w/bookcases. Built-ins in master closet. Charming courtyard with lights and gated community. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINITED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 Baverton Drive have any available units?
3779 Baverton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3779 Baverton Drive have?
Some of 3779 Baverton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3779 Baverton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Baverton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Baverton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3779 Baverton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3779 Baverton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3779 Baverton Drive offers parking.
Does 3779 Baverton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3779 Baverton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Baverton Drive have a pool?
No, 3779 Baverton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3779 Baverton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3779 Baverton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 Baverton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3779 Baverton Drive has units with dishwashers.
