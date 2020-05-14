All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:30 PM

3485 Maple Terrace Drive

3485 Maple Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3485 Maple Terrace Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Trey and high ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and good conditioned wall papers.
Spacious and beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Upgraded electronic appliances in grand kitchen. All carpet and wood flooring in two-story. A formal and separate dining room. A great master suite with a sitting room. Walk-in closets in mater and secondary bedrooms. New roof and a large patio. Elem: Suwanee, Middle: North North Gwinnett, High: North Gwinnett.
To make an appointment or to see other properties we have listed, please click the link: https://fuzhourealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

