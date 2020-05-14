3485 Maple Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Trey and high ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and good conditioned wall papers.

Spacious and beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Upgraded electronic appliances in grand kitchen. All carpet and wood flooring in two-story. A formal and separate dining room. A great master suite with a sitting room. Walk-in closets in mater and secondary bedrooms. New roof and a large patio. Elem: Suwanee, Middle: North North Gwinnett, High: North Gwinnett.

