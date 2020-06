Amenities

Beautiful 3bd 2.5 bath single family house in sought after North Gwinnett HS district! Clean carpets and fresh paint throughout with fenced in level backyard. House has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and an unfinished basement for extra storage space. Come preview, you wont be disappointed! Washer and dryer are included in rental.