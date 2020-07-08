160 Northaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

November 2019 New Town House. Exquisite 3 Story Rear Entry townhome located in desirable Suwanee GA. Beautiful END UNIT with privacy views from all bedrooms. Discover lock-and-go living in our beautiful townhome floorplans designed for the way you want to live. The "Rosebrier" Floorplan offers a large Kitchen Island for entertaining with views to the Great Room and is loaded with upgraded finishes throughout the home. Northaven is walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.