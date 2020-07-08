All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

160 Northaven

160 Northaven Ave · No Longer Available
Location

160 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
November 2019 New Town House. Exquisite 3 Story Rear Entry townhome located in desirable Suwanee GA. Beautiful END UNIT with privacy views from all bedrooms. Discover lock-and-go living in our beautiful townhome floorplans designed for the way you want to live. The "Rosebrier" Floorplan offers a large Kitchen Island for entertaining with views to the Great Room and is loaded with upgraded finishes throughout the home. Northaven is walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Northaven have any available units?
160 Northaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Northaven have?
Some of 160 Northaven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Northaven currently offering any rent specials?
160 Northaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Northaven pet-friendly?
No, 160 Northaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 160 Northaven offer parking?
Yes, 160 Northaven offers parking.
Does 160 Northaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Northaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Northaven have a pool?
No, 160 Northaven does not have a pool.
Does 160 Northaven have accessible units?
No, 160 Northaven does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Northaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Northaven has units with dishwashers.

