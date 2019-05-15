139 Privet Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is located on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road! Great location. Main floor has hardwood flooring & wainscoting in Dining rm & Foyer. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances & breakfast rm. Kitchen is open to lrg family rm w/ fireplace & lots of windows. Powder rm & 2 car garage entry also on main level. Upstairs has 3 bd, laundry rm plus an extra rm. Master bd has tray ceiling, lrg walk in closet & natural light. Mast ba has garden tub, separate shower & double vanity. Has full unfinished basement w/ access to fully fenced backyard.