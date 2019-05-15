All apartments in Suwanee
139 Privet Circle
139 Privet Circle

139 Privet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

139 Privet Circle, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is located on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road! Great location. Main floor has hardwood flooring & wainscoting in Dining rm & Foyer. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances & breakfast rm. Kitchen is open to lrg family rm w/ fireplace & lots of windows. Powder rm & 2 car garage entry also on main level. Upstairs has 3 bd, laundry rm plus an extra rm. Master bd has tray ceiling, lrg walk in closet & natural light. Mast ba has garden tub, separate shower & double vanity. Has full unfinished basement w/ access to fully fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Privet Circle have any available units?
139 Privet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Privet Circle have?
Some of 139 Privet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Privet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
139 Privet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Privet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 139 Privet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 139 Privet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 139 Privet Circle offers parking.
Does 139 Privet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Privet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Privet Circle have a pool?
No, 139 Privet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 139 Privet Circle have accessible units?
No, 139 Privet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Privet Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Privet Circle has units with dishwashers.
