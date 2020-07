Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED RANCH HOUSE WITH A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. FAMILY ROOM FEATURES FIREPLACE AND VIEW TO KITCHEN. KITCHEN IS OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH NATURAL LIGHT AND FEATURES BREAKFAST AREA. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH. TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT AND MINUTES AWAY FROM I-85. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO RESTAURANTS, RECREATIONAL PARKS, TRAILS, SHOPPING AND SO MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE!