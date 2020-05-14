All apartments in Suwanee
Suwanee, GA
1167 Station Center Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1167 Station Center Boulevard

1167 Station Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1167 Station Center Boulevard, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful town home in highly desired Suwanee Station community. Main level has hardwood floors and a cozy living room with built in bookshelves. Kitchen has new appliances, bar and dining area. Upstairs has new carpet, large master suite with bathroom featuring dual sinks and garden tub shower. Secondary bedroom with private bath and laundry area. Basement has great space for an office, workout room or extra storage. Drive under 2 car garage. Option to lease furnished or unfurnished. Please see link for rental application below: http://bit.ly/RBRapplication

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Station Center Boulevard have any available units?
1167 Station Center Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Station Center Boulevard have?
Some of 1167 Station Center Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Station Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Station Center Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Station Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1167 Station Center Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 1167 Station Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Station Center Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1167 Station Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 Station Center Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Station Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1167 Station Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Station Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1167 Station Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Station Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 Station Center Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
