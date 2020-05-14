1167 Station Center Boulevard

Amenities
Beautiful town home in highly desired Suwanee Station community. Main level has hardwood floors and a cozy living room with built in bookshelves. Kitchen has new appliances, bar and dining area. Upstairs has new carpet, large master suite with bathroom featuring dual sinks and garden tub shower. Secondary bedroom with private bath and laundry area. Basement has great space for an office, workout room or extra storage. Drive under 2 car garage. Option to lease furnished or unfurnished. Please see link for rental application below: http://bit.ly/RBRapplication