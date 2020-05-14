1167 Station Center Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful town home in highly desired Suwanee Station community. Main level has hardwood floors and a cozy living room with built in bookshelves. Kitchen has new appliances, bar and dining area. Upstairs has new carpet, large master suite with bathroom featuring dual sinks and garden tub shower. Secondary bedroom with private bath and laundry area. Basement has great space for an office, workout room or extra storage. Drive under 2 car garage. Option to lease furnished or unfurnished. Please see link for rental application below: http://bit.ly/RBRapplication