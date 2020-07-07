All apartments in Sugar Hill
971 Upland Ives Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:12 PM

971 Upland Ives Drive

971 Upland Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Location

971 Upland Ives Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready May 1st, Well-Maintained Cul-de-sec Brick-front Home. Lanier HS District. Spacious 5 Bedroom/3 Bath 4-year Old House Ready to be Your Home. A Large Bedroom on Main with a Full Bath for Convenience of Guest/In-laws/Teens. Upstairs has Master Suite with 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms. Fenced Backyard for Family/Friends Gathering. Walking Distance to Gary Perkle Park of Sugar Hill. Solid Credit Standing with NO eviction history and Verifiable Income to support the Rent and Rental History are also required. Government Issued Picture ID needed at the time of Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Upland Ives Drive have any available units?
971 Upland Ives Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 971 Upland Ives Drive have?
Some of 971 Upland Ives Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Upland Ives Drive currently offering any rent specials?
971 Upland Ives Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Upland Ives Drive pet-friendly?
No, 971 Upland Ives Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 971 Upland Ives Drive offer parking?
No, 971 Upland Ives Drive does not offer parking.
Does 971 Upland Ives Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Upland Ives Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Upland Ives Drive have a pool?
No, 971 Upland Ives Drive does not have a pool.
Does 971 Upland Ives Drive have accessible units?
No, 971 Upland Ives Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Upland Ives Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Upland Ives Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Upland Ives Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Upland Ives Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
