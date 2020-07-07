971 Upland Ives Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Ready May 1st, Well-Maintained Cul-de-sec Brick-front Home. Lanier HS District. Spacious 5 Bedroom/3 Bath 4-year Old House Ready to be Your Home. A Large Bedroom on Main with a Full Bath for Convenience of Guest/In-laws/Teens. Upstairs has Master Suite with 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms. Fenced Backyard for Family/Friends Gathering. Walking Distance to Gary Perkle Park of Sugar Hill. Solid Credit Standing with NO eviction history and Verifiable Income to support the Rent and Rental History are also required. Government Issued Picture ID needed at the time of Application.