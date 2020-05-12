5467 Riverside Drive

Amenities
Beautiful four bedroom three baths split foyer home for rent in the Sycamore Summit Subdivision in sought after Sugar Hill. This home is situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac lot with a small stream, mature trees, and vegetation in the back. Having just gone through a major renovation, the new tenants will enjoy fresh interior and exterior paint, new plank and tile flooring, new plumbing fixtures including toilets, and a new water heater. There's also a new front porch and huge back deck! Enjoy sipping coffee on cold mornings and watch deer run through the backyard!