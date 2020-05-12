5467 Riverside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful four bedroom three baths split foyer home for rent in the Sycamore Summit Subdivision in sought after Sugar Hill. This home is situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac lot with a small stream, mature trees, and vegetation in the back. Having just gone through a major renovation, the new tenants will enjoy fresh interior and exterior paint, new plank and tile flooring, new plumbing fixtures including toilets, and a new water heater. There's also a new front porch and huge back deck! Enjoy sipping coffee on cold mornings and watch deer run through the backyard!