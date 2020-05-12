All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

5467 Riverside Drive

5467 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5467 Riverside Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful four bedroom three baths split foyer home for rent in the Sycamore Summit Subdivision in sought after Sugar Hill. This home is situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac lot with a small stream, mature trees, and vegetation in the back. Having just gone through a major renovation, the new tenants will enjoy fresh interior and exterior paint, new plank and tile flooring, new plumbing fixtures including toilets, and a new water heater. There's also a new front porch and huge back deck! Enjoy sipping coffee on cold mornings and watch deer run through the backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5467 Riverside Drive have any available units?
5467 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5467 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 5467 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5467 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5467 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5467 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5467 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5467 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5467 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 5467 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5467 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5467 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 5467 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5467 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5467 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5467 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5467 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5467 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5467 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
